Supreme Court to U'khand: Consenting adults can live with whoever they wish

In a much-needed reality check, the Supreme Court of India recently reminded the state (yet again) that two consenting adults choosing to live together — regardless of their religion — is not a criminal offence.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, this reminder came while the Court granted bail to a Muslim man who had already spent nearly six months behind bars. His crime? Daring to marry a Hindu woman. Yes, really.

While the Uttarakhand High Court had earlier turned down his bail plea, the Supreme Court, in a recent ruling by Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, stepped in and did what the lower court refused to: uphold basic constitutional rights.

“The respondent-state cannot have any objection to the appellant and his wife residing together,” the justices said, pointing out that both families had supported the marriage. In other words, no one from either side of the aisle was screaming foul — except the state machinery and its ever-watchful morality police.

For those unfamiliar with the legal landscape in several Indian states these days, here's some context: laws like the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 — often dubbed "anti-conversion" laws — have increasingly been wielded as blunt instruments against interfaith couples. These laws presume, with astonishing frequency, that any union involving a Muslim man and a non-Muslim woman must surely involve deceit, coercion, or conversion.

So it’s hardly shocking (though still outrageous) that an FIR was filed only after some third-party busybodies — individuals and groups entirely unrelated to the couple — decided that their marriage was unacceptable. The FIR at the heart of this case was conveniently filed on 12 December last year, just two days after the couple tied the knot on 10 December. Location: Rudrapur police station, Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand. Clearly, someone wasted no time turning post-wedding bliss into a criminal investigation.