Supreme Court’s stray dog stand finally sparks satisfaction

Animal rights activist and former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi too hailed the verdict as “scientific and very beneficial”.

She said, “We have been demanding this from the very beginning. There has been a national policy since 1960, but lack of funds stalled progress. Now, for the first time, the government has announced allocations — Rs 2,500 crore last week in Parliament. I believe real work will finally be done.”

The Centre recently announced Rs 2,500 crore for ABC programmes nationwide, with the Court clarifying that its ruling applies across India.