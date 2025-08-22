Supreme Court’s stray dog stand finally sparks satisfaction
Approval poured in not only from the Delhi NCR but from across the nation, with the promise of a ruling that will apply pan-India
The Supreme Court’s modified order on stray dogs — allowing their release after sterilisation and vaccination — has found widespread approval across political, civic and activist circles.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was one of the first to respond, welcoming the revised directions, which he called "a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety".
The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.
Animal rights activist and former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi too hailed the verdict as “scientific and very beneficial”.
She said, “We have been demanding this from the very beginning. There has been a national policy since 1960, but lack of funds stalled progress. Now, for the first time, the government has announced allocations — Rs 2,500 crore last week in Parliament. I believe real work will finally be done.”
The Centre recently announced Rs 2,500 crore for ABC programmes nationwide, with the Court clarifying that its ruling applies across India.
Maneka Gandhi stressed that rabid dogs will not be released but urged the court to define “aggressive dogs” clearly. She also welcomed the order on designated feeding zones, saying municipal bodies must establish proper Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres with signboards.
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also welcomed the judgment, calling it “humane and balanced”.
Sharing his own experience, he said, “I have 31 community dogs who are vaccinated, neutered, and given space. The population rise is due to the MCD’s failure to implement ABC properly. Corruption stalled progress in Delhi. Vaccination and sterilisation are the only solutions, but no aggressive animal should be on the streets.”
In a rare public statement, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore had expressed concern after the 11 August judgement, saying she wished “the safety and sanctity of life was at the heart of the judgement” — this seems now to have been ensured.
Meanwhile, Delhi MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh welcomed the ruling, saying the corporation is “already working in this direction, sterilising stray dogs and releasing them”.
The ruling, which heralds new nationwide guidelines, is expected to push municipal corporations across India to strengthen their sterilisation and vaccination drives while setting up designated feeding areas for community dogs.
Advocate and Congress leader Prabal Pratap Singh too said, "Our demand, and that of dog lovers and activists, has always been that rabid dogs should be caught, while the rest should be sterilised and released. This has been the procedure all along.
"However, the MCD and associated NGOs failed to implement it properly..."
