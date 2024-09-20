Who hacked the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel?

In a concerning incident, the Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, 29 September, resulting in the promotion of cryptocurrency content, specifically from US-based company Ripple Labs.

A blank video titled Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds to the SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION was being displayed, while previous legal proceedings had been made private by the hackers.

The Supreme Court typically uses its YouTube channel to livestream hearings. This initiative began after a landmark decision in 2018, which allowed for the livestreaming of constitutional bench hearings.

Recently, high-profile cases, such as the suo motu hearing of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, were streamed live to increase transparency and public engagement.