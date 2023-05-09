Same sex marriage: Live streaming of proceedings has taken court to homes & hearts of common citizens, says SC

The hearing in the matter is underway.



On May 3, the Centre had told the top court it will constitute a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to examine administrative steps that could be taken for addressing "genuine humane concerns" of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.



The Centre's submission came pursuant to the apex court asking it on April 27 whether social welfare benefits like opening joint bank accounts, nominating life partner in provident funds, gratuity and pension schemes can be granted to same-sex couples without going into the issue of legal sanction to their marriage.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, had told the bench on May 3 that there were discussions at the previous hearing about some genuine humane concerns of such couples and whether something can be done to address those administratively.



"I have taken instructions and government is positive. What we have decided is, of course subject to your lordships' approval, that this would need coordination between more than one ministries. So, therefore, a committee headed by no less than the cabinet secretary will be constituted," he had told the bench.