Survivors call Naroda Gam verdict 'murder' of justice, say it will only embolden rioters

An eerie silence now prevails in the part of Naroda Gam in Ahmedabad where 11 members of the minority community were killed, with most of the houses locked and their walls covered in soot that reminds of the fateful day when they were set on fire.



"I was a witness to three members of a family, including a woman and her two children, being burnt alive in a house in my neighbourhood. A majority of the houses are closed with hardly 10-15 families living now out of around 110 families who lived there before the riots," said Malek.



"This is murder of justice. If such a judgment is passed, then it will end up encouraging the rioters. They will no longer be in the fear of law. There is no doubt that the judiciary is under political pressure. The judiciary is under political control, especially in Gujarat," he claimed.



Had there been no "such pressure and the judge delivered the judgment impartially", then not less than 25-30 accused would have been given life imprisonment, Malek asserted.



Qureshi, who was a witness to the violence, said that a handful of people continue to live in the neighbourhood, while the majority has left the area.



"A married couple and their daughter were burnt alive before my eyes. A woman escaping from the marauding mob that burnt six members of her family was also stabbed before my eyes," said Qureshi, who ran a printing business at Naroda Gam.