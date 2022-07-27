Suspected case of monkeypox in Bihar's Nalanda

Earlier on Tuesday, the health department of Bihar detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna City's Gurhatta locality as well.



The patient is a woman and a team of the health department has taken aAsample for the testing.



According to an official, the woman has all symptoms of monkeypox and she is currently isolated in her house.



In the absence of testing facility for the virus in Bihar, the samples are being sent to Pune.



Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey convened a high-level meeting of senior officials and gave necessary direction to look after the matter.



"The health department is on high alert and the officials have been given necessary directions and instruct to every medical and nursing staff, ANM, and Asha workers regarding it. The ANM and Asha workers were specially asked to keep a tab on high density areas and inform the department as soon as symptoms appear in any patients," Pandey said.