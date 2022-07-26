Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna

"We have taken the samples of the patient and sent them for testing. She is under home isolation now and a team is monitoring her health," he said.



Previously, one case of monkeypox had been detected in Delhi and three in Kerala. Therefore, the Bihar's Health Department is on high alert and has asked medical and nursing staff, ANMs (auxiliary nurses and midwifes), and Asha workers to be prepared.



The nureses, midwives and Asha workers were specially asked to keep a tab on high density areas and inform the department as soon as symptoms of the disease were detected in any patient.