Suspected explosion on Rajasthan railway track prompts forensic probe
No casualties reported after loud blast near Ramsinghpur; officials say the cause and extent of any track damage remain unclear
A suspected explosion was reported on the Ramsinghpur–Anupgarh railway line in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district late on Tuesday
No casualties have been reported; a train had passed through the section shortly before the incident
Police and forensic teams are investigating the cause, while railway officials are checking the track for damage
Police and forensic experts are investigating a suspected explosion on the Ramsinghpur–Anupgarh railway line in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district late on Tuesday night. No casualties have been reported.
A train had passed through the section shortly before the incident. The loud sound was heard in Ramsinghpur and surrounding villages, including 58 GB, prompting alarmed residents to leave their homes.
Sri Ganganagar superintendent of police Harishankar, who inspected the site with senior officers, said a suspicious explosion had occurred directly on the railway track near Ramsinghpur. Its precise cause and nature had yet to be established.
A Forensic Science Laboratory team was deployed to examine the location and collect evidence. Police said they were investigating all possible angles, while officials cautioned against drawing conclusions before the forensic examination was completed.
Teams from Ramsinghpur police station and neighbouring stations reached the site after the incident. Railway personnel also began inspecting the line to establish whether the track or other infrastructure had sustained damage.
A senior railway divisional commercial manager confirmed that no trains were on the affected section at the time of the official’s update. The official acknowledged the incident but said definitive information about its nature was not yet available.
Railway authorities stepped up security and inspection measures as police, forensic specialists and railway engineers examined the site.
Those attending included railway Senior Section Engineer Naval Kishore, a CID team, Jaitsar Naib Tehsildar Ankit Godara and Anupgarh Additional District Magistrate Ashok Sagwa.
The cause of the suspected explosion, the extent of any damage and the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation.
With IANS inputs