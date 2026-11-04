Suspected explosion on Rajasthan railway track prompts forensic probe

A suspected explosion was reported on the Ramsinghpur–Anupgarh railway line in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district late on Tuesday

No casualties have been reported; a train had passed through the section shortly before the incident

Police and forensic teams are investigating the cause, while railway officials are checking the track for damage

Police and forensic experts are investigating a suspected explosion on the Ramsinghpur–Anupgarh railway line in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district late on Tuesday night. No casualties have been reported.

A train had passed through the section shortly before the incident. The loud sound was heard in Ramsinghpur and surrounding villages, including 58 GB, prompting alarmed residents to leave their homes.

Sri Ganganagar superintendent of police Harishankar, who inspected the site with senior officers, said a suspicious explosion had occurred directly on the railway track near Ramsinghpur. Its precise cause and nature had yet to be established.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team was deployed to examine the location and collect evidence. Police said they were investigating all possible angles, while officials cautioned against drawing conclusions before the forensic examination was completed.

Teams from Ramsinghpur police station and neighbouring stations reached the site after the incident. Railway personnel also began inspecting the line to establish whether the track or other infrastructure had sustained damage.