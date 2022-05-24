Suspected spurious liquor claims 8 lives in Gaya and Aurangabad in 4 days

Three people died and eight others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday.



The family members of the deceased claimed that they had consumed poisonous liquor during a wedding function on Monday.



This happens to be the second incident of alleged liquor deaths in the last four days. Earlier, five persons had died in Aurangabad district.



In Gaya, the deceased are identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). The victims had gone to Pathra village under Aamas police station in the district to attend a wedding function where they consumed country-made liquor.



After a few hours, their health started to deteriorate. They complained of vomiting, stomachache and blurred vision. They were rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Aamas where Amar Paswan and Arjun Paswan died, while Rahul Kumar was referred to Magadh medical college and hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.