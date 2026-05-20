Suvendu Adhikari aide murder case: CBI arrests fifth accused from Varanasi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a fifth accused in the murder of Chandranath Rath, former personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, as the agency widened its probe into what it believes was a “planned and organised conspiracy”.

The latest arrest was made in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where the central agency nabbed 40-year-old Vinay Rai alias Pumpum Rai, a resident of the Zamani area in Ghazipur district.

The development came a day after the CBI arrested the alleged main shooter, Rajkumar Singh, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh with the assistance of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to CBI sources, Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Chhapar in Uttar Pradesh, had been on the run after the killing. Investigators first raided a house in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, but failed to trace him there. He was eventually apprehended near a toll plaza on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway during a joint operation by the CBI and local police.

Officials suspect Rajkumar was attempting to flee through Delhi and Haridwar when he was intercepted.