Suvendu Adhikari aide murder case: CBI arrests two from UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more men in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said on Friday, 5 June.

The accused, Vikas Mishra and Golu Singh, were arrested from Lucknow and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh during searches conducted by the agency, officials said. According to investigators, Mishra was apprehended from a hotel in Lucknow, while Singh was arrested from Ballia.

In a related development, another accused in the case, Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, surrendered before a Gangsters Act court in Ballia on Thursday. The court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

Monu, described by local police as a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases against him, is also wanted in the Rath murder case being probed by the CBI.