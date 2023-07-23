Suvendu Adhikari files FIR against Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 'gherao' call

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Sunday that he has filed an FIR against the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over their call to gherao the residences of BJP leaders throughout the state on August 5.

While addressing the party's annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally on Friday, Abhishek Banerjee had announced this agitation programme so that the BJP leaders would not be able to come out of their homes during that period. Later, in her speech, Mamata Banerjee also said that this demonstration should be conducted at a distance of 100 metres from the residences of the BJP leaders.