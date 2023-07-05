Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC against Mamata for violating Code of Conduct

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run up to the panchayat polls, scheduled for July 8.

Despite the MCC being in place, Mamata Banerjee is participating at a mass-outreach programme christened 'Sorasori Mukhyomontri' (chief minister directly), wherein the people convey their grievances to the chief minister directly, he said in the plea.

It is learnt that Adhikari had originally filed the petition at Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Tuesday.

But Justice Sinha refused to admit that petition and the BJP leader to approach the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya in the matter.