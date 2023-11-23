Swami Prasad Maurya slams inclusion of Ramayan, Mahabharat in NCERT textbooks

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has issued a statement condemning the recommendations of seven-member committee of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), regarding inclusion of epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat in textbooks.

Taking to social media, Swami said: “Does NCERT and the government, by including Ramayana and Mahabharata in curriculum, want to promote the plight of great women like Sita, Shurpanakha and Draupadi?

"While Sita suffered even after going through the ordeal of agni pariksha, Shurpanakha got her nose and ears chopped after a marriage proposal and Draupadi was disrobed and humiliated.”