Bhardwaj in POCSO net as ‘big brother’ boast falls flat and Paswan disowns him
Hindutva thug Swatantra Bhardwaj had claimed his ‘elder brothers’ helped him avoid arrest; LJP chief has now filed a complaint
Delhi Police on Friday, 4 September detained Hindutva influencer and self-professed thug Swatantra Bhardwaj in Uttar Pradesh and added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against him over the alleged assault on the father of a minor activist during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar in July.
The action came amid mounting outrage over a viral interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had “cracked the skull” of the activist’s father, said the injury required 60 stitches and boasted that he escaped jail because of his political connections.
Bhardwaj specifically named Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming they were like elder brothers and that he had their support.
“I have the blessings of Hanuman. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modiji? Modiji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support,” he claimed.
There is no evidence that any of the leaders named by Bhardwaj intervened on his behalf. Delhi Police has also rejected allegations of undue political influence in the case.
Paswan, however, responded to Bhardwaj’s claims on Friday by saying the influencer had misused his name. The LJP (RV) subsequently filed a complaint against Bhardwaj at Parliament Street police station, saying neither Paswan nor the party had anything to do with him.
The complaint, filed by the party’s legal cell, sought protection from Bhardwaj’s “false” public claims and said the party stood with the minor activist and her injured father. A senior police officer said the complaint was being examined for further action and that no case had been registered on it as yet.
Speaking to reporters, Paswan demanded action against Bhardwaj. “No action despite the accused admitting to an attack that could have been fatal sets a bad example; I take responsibility for ensuring justice for the family,” Paswan said.
Assault case gets additional charges
Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr, hours after CJP representatives and Congress workers staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest.
CJP co-convener Saurav Das said Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to criminal intimidation with a threat of death, and provisions of the SC/ST Act had been added to the existing FIR.
Provisions relating to “attempt to murder or attempt to culpable homicide” would also be added shortly, Das said, adding that the legal team was pressing for inclusion of a grievous injury section.
The original FIR, registered in June, invoked BNS Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5). In a social media post, Delhi Police had earlier said the father, identified as Sanjay Kumar, suffered 'simple injuries' caused by a steel bracelet during a scuffle. The FIR records two lacerated wounds on his head. Bhardwaj later claimed that he had acted in self-defence, saying he feared being lynched by a mob and that he had video evidence to support his version.
POCSO case over threats to minor activist
In a separate development, police registered a fresh FIR under the POCSO Act on a complaint by the minor activist alleging online threats and harassment. The case also invokes BNS Sections 351(3), 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), besides Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, Das said.
The minor activist had earlier alleged that she received rape threats, verbal abuse and morphed images after speaking out against the alleged assault on her father and filing a police complaint.
A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed that a fresh FIR had been registered under the POCSO Act but declined to share further details because the case involves a minor.
The developments followed a meeting between CJP representatives, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MP Pappu Yadav and police officials at the Parliament Street station. The delegation had demanded Bhardwaj’s arrest, addition of attempt-to-murder, criminal intimidation and SC/ST Act provisions to the case, and a separate FIR over alleged rape threats and online abuse targeting the minor activist.
Apart from the “elder brothers” claim, photographs of Bhardwaj with political leaders, including Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Mishra and Paswan, have also circulated.
With PTI inputs