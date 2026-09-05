Bhardwaj in POCSO net as ‘big brother’ boast falls flat and Paswan disowns him

Delhi Police on Friday, 4 September detained Hindutva influencer and self-professed thug Swatantra Bhardwaj in Uttar Pradesh and added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against him over the alleged assault on the father of a minor activist during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

The action came amid mounting outrage over a viral interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had “cracked the skull” of the activist’s father, said the injury required 60 stitches and boasted that he escaped jail because of his political connections.

Bhardwaj specifically named Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming they were like elder brothers and that he had their support.

“I have the blessings of Hanuman. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modiji? Modiji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support,” he claimed.

There is no evidence that any of the leaders named by Bhardwaj intervened on his behalf. Delhi Police has also rejected allegations of undue political influence in the case.

Paswan, however, responded to Bhardwaj’s claims on Friday by saying the influencer had misused his name. The LJP (RV) subsequently filed a complaint against Bhardwaj at Parliament Street police station, saying neither Paswan nor the party had anything to do with him.