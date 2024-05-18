Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP into conspiracy against Kejriwal: AAP
Atishi, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, alleged that the MP went to the chief minister's official residence without an appointment
AAP leader Atishi on Saturday, 18 May, claimed that party MP Swati Maliwal — who has accused national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her — is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case. Atishi also claimed that Maliwal was being "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a conspiracy against the chief minister.
Atishi, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, told the PTI that Maliwal went to the chief minister's official residence on Monday, 17 May, without an appointment. This, she alleged, was part of a conspiracy, and the BJP was making Maliwal the face of that conspiracy, Atishi claimed.
"Arvind Kejriwal was busy that day and did not meet her. If he had met her that day, the allegations levelled against Bibhav Kumar could have been levelled against him," Atishi said.
Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen, charges rejected as "baseless" by the party.
"The BJP has a pattern. First they file cases and then threaten to send leaders to jail," said Atishi, on behalf of the AAP, adding: "Swati Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch. An FIR has been registered in the case and it is at a stage where she could be arrested."
The Delhi Police on Thursday, 16 May, registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal and named Kumar as an accused.
Atishi said if the Delhi Police were impartial, it should also register an FIR on Kumar's complaint against Maliwal.
"Will the Delhi Police register a case of trespassing, breach of security and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty against her?" Atishi asked. "If the Delhi Police is impartial, it should register an FIR on Bibhav's complaint. Will it act on his complaint the same way it did on Maliwal's complaint?"
"[Maliwal's] call records should be looked into and analysed (to see) which BJP leaders she was in touch with," Atishi added.
Meanwhile, another purported video of Maliwal from the day of the actual incident was shared online on X by the AAP official handle.
In the video, a woman security personnel is seen holding Maliwal by her arm while escorting her out of Kejriwal's residence. As they exit from the main gate, Maliwal frees her arm from the security personnel's grip. She appears unharmed.
As part of its probe into the incident, the Delhi Police on Friday supposedly took Maliwal to Kejriwal's residence to 'recreate' the crime scene. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.
Based on PTI inputs
