Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP into conspiracy against Kejriwal: AAP

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday, 18 May, claimed that party MP Swati Maliwal — who has accused national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her — is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case. Atishi also claimed that Maliwal was being "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a conspiracy against the chief minister.

Atishi, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, told the PTI that Maliwal went to the chief minister's official residence on Monday, 17 May, without an appointment. This, she alleged, was part of a conspiracy, and the BJP was making Maliwal the face of that conspiracy, Atishi claimed.

"Arvind Kejriwal was busy that day and did not meet her. If he had met her that day, the allegations levelled against Bibhav Kumar could have been levelled against him," Atishi said.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen, charges rejected as "baseless" by the party.

"The BJP has a pattern. First they file cases and then threaten to send leaders to jail," said Atishi, on behalf of the AAP, adding: "Swati Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch. An FIR has been registered in the case and it is at a stage where she could be arrested."