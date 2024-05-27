Maliwal came to Kejriwal's house without appointment: Bibhav tells court

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting his fellow AAP minister Swati Maliwal, has claimed in a Delhi court that Maliwal had no appointment to meet the CM and that she did not inform anyone of her arrival.

His counsel also questioned why she didn’t file a complaint immediately if anything untoward had transpired on that day.

During the hearing, Maliwal reportedly broke down in court.

Kumar has moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court to seek bail in the assault case against him. His lawyer N. Hariharan informed the court that Maliwal did not inform anyone of her arrival at the chief minister’s house and came there with a “premeditated intent of creating trouble”.

“She went to the CM residence... Bibhav Kumar was not present at that CM House, then she headed towards the CM residence… Maliwal did not say that the CM called her to visit his premises… What she did amounts to trespass. Can someone enter anyone’s residence like this? This is the CM House,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer also added that Kumar had asked Maliwal to wait outside. However, she insisted on going inside.

“Does being an MP give you a licence to do anything? Reading one of the statements from the security: 'Sansad ko aap bahaar intezaar karwaoge? (Will you make a minister of the state wait outside?)' She had some pre-meditated thoughts before coming (to the chief minister's residence),” argued Kumar’s lawyer.