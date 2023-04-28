Swiggy begins charging Rs 2 'platform fee' per food order from users

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has started charging all users a "platform fee" of Rs 2 per food order, irrespective of the cart value.



The company told IANS that the additional charges are being levied only on food orders on the main platform and does not apply on Instamart users.



"The platform fee is a nominal flat fee charged on food orders. This fee helps us operate and improve our platform and enhance app features to deliver a seamless app experience," a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.