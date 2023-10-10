Swiggy delivery workers in Mumbai remain on strike for 3rd day over change in pay

Swiggy delivery workers in Mumbai have continued the strike for the third day due to a change in payouts, causing delays and unavailability of services in several parts of the city, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Swiggy riders have been protesting due to recent changes to their rate cards and an increase in delivery radius.

Employees who deliver orders on Swiggy are gig workers, who are paid per order and are not employed by the company.

Initial protests were started by workers belonging to the Rashtriya Karmachari Sena in Bandra, but other groups also joined in quickly, resulting in sporadic protests across Mumbai, a crucial market for Swiggy.

Delivery executives claim their base pay remains at Rs 20 while their delivery radius increased from 4 km to 6 km, as per the reports.