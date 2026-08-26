Swine flu cases near 120 in Gautam Buddha Nagar; health dept steps up vigilance
Department ensures availability of essential medicines at health centres and prepares a 20-bed ICU equipped with ventilators for critically ill patients
With nearly 120 swine flu cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Health Department has stepped up surveillance and issued a public advisory urging residents to take precautions against the infection.
Hospitals and health centres across the district have been placed on alert amid changing weather conditions and a rise in viral infections. Authorities are strengthening arrangements for the identification, testing and treatment of suspected swine flu patients.
The department has also ensured the availability of essential medicines at health centres and prepared a 20-bed ICU equipped with ventilators for critically ill patients. Medical facilities, medicines and other resources are being monitored regularly, officials said.
Health officials have urged residents to avoid unnecessary visits to crowded places, maintain proper hygiene and avoid close contact with people showing symptoms of infection.
People have been advised to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief, tissue or their elbow while coughing or sneezing, and to wash their hands regularly with soap and water.
The department has also cautioned residents against self-medication. People experiencing symptoms should consult a qualified doctor before taking medicines.
Chief medical officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi appealed to residents not to panic but to seek timely medical advice if symptoms develop.
Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, weakness and difficulty in breathing. Elderly people, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions have been advised to take extra precautions.
Officials said early identification and timely treatment can help prevent the illness from becoming severe. Critical patients will be provided immediate treatment if required, while preparedness at hospitals and health centres will continue to be monitored.
With IANS inputs