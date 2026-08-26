Swine flu cases near 120 in Gautam Buddha Nagar; health dept steps up vigilance

With nearly 120 swine flu cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Health Department has stepped up surveillance and issued a public advisory urging residents to take precautions against the infection.

Hospitals and health centres across the district have been placed on alert amid changing weather conditions and a rise in viral infections. Authorities are strengthening arrangements for the identification, testing and treatment of suspected swine flu patients.

The department has also ensured the availability of essential medicines at health centres and prepared a 20-bed ICU equipped with ventilators for critically ill patients. Medical facilities, medicines and other resources are being monitored regularly, officials said.

Health officials have urged residents to avoid unnecessary visits to crowded places, maintain proper hygiene and avoid close contact with people showing symptoms of infection.