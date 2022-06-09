Tabu on Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya': It's not a regular spy thriller

"The film is Vishal's dear project, which actually was conceptualised long back but couldn't happen. Then the pandemic happened, which is when it picked up again. We were casting for it during COVID. It's the world of intelligence, agents, espionage but not like a regular spy thriller that you've seen," Tabu told PTI.



The film is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel "Escape to Nowhere" by Amar Bhushan. Produced and directed by Bhardwaj, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.



Tabu, who was most recently seen in the hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", said the "Khufia" has Bhardwaj's "signature touch".



"It (the film) has turned out really well. It's thrilling, but different, like a classic Vishal film with his signature touch. We also have a fantastic ensemble cast, and it was so much fun collaborating with them. It is a personal film for all of us because we shot it quietly in Delhi, then in Canada. It's a world that will, hopefully, pull you in," the 50-year-old actor added.



"Khufiya" presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets while grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.