Take positive steps, don’t make it prestige issue: SC to Centre on Cheetah deaths

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over deaths of eight cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park in a span of four months as it asked the Centre to take some "positive steps" in this regard and called for an updated status report.

“Two more deaths last week. Why is this becoming a prestige issue? Please take some positive steps,” said a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, maintained that cheetahs died of natural causes and 50 per cent deaths on translocation was anticipated.

Suggesting the government to consider if cheetahs could be relocated to other locations, like in Jawai National Park in Rajasthan, the court called for updated status reports and posted the matter for further hearing on August 1.