Talk by social activist cancelled after BJP workers create ruckus at venue in Nashik

A lecture being delivered by social activist Dr Vishambhar Choudhari was cancelled after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal caused a ruckus at the venue in Maharashtra's Nashik district, alleging that he was critical of their idols.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the public library in Sinnar, where the talk was organised as part of the facility's golden jubilee celebrations.

Dr Choudhari had just started his lecture, “Nirbhay Bano (Be Brave, Fearless)”, when 10 to 15 activists from the BJP and Bajrang Dal entered the venue and created a ruckus.

The BJP's Sinnar in-charge Jayant Awhad snatched the mike from Dr Choudhari's hands while other activists shouted slogans and rushed to the dais.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident, and the organisers were forced to cancel the lecture.