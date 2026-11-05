Tamil Nadu: 4 fishermen found dead after boat capsizes off AP coast during Cyclone Murasu
Five others remain missing after the boat overturned while travelling between two ports amid severe cyclonic conditions
Four Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been found dead, while search operations are under way to trace the remaining five, a senior official said on Thursday.
Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu said three bodies washed ashore at Kothapatnam, while another was recovered during search operations. All four bodies were being shifted to the mortuary of the local Government General Hospital.
The nine fishermen had set out to sea from Chennai on 29 October. As Cyclone Murasu approached, they were advised to move their boats to safer locations. Four boats were subsequently anchored along the Andhra Pradesh coast — three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.
Raja Babu said Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on 2 November that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports.
However, on 3 November, the nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam began travelling towards Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.
The boat encountered severe cyclonic conditions and strong winds during the journey and subsequently capsized, the collector added.
The Coast Guard was alerted and requested to launch rescue operations after the incident. The nine fishermen have been identified, with the Tamil Nadu government sharing their names and photographs with the Andhra Pradesh authorities.
Raja Babu said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat ashore.
The four recovered bodies will be handed over to Tamil Nadu officials after the necessary formalities are completed, he said.
Severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, causing extensive damage.
Four of nine Tamil Nadu fishermen missing after their boat capsized off Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Murasu have been found dead. Search operations continue for the remaining five. The boat overturned amid strong winds while travelling between two ports.