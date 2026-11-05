Tamil Nadu: 4 fishermen found dead after boat capsizes off AP coast during Cyclone Murasu

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been found dead, while search operations are under way to trace the remaining five, a senior official said on Thursday.

Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu said three bodies washed ashore at Kothapatnam, while another was recovered during search operations. All four bodies were being shifted to the mortuary of the local Government General Hospital.

The nine fishermen had set out to sea from Chennai on 29 October. As Cyclone Murasu approached, they were advised to move their boats to safer locations. Four boats were subsequently anchored along the Andhra Pradesh coast — three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.

Raja Babu said Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on 2 November that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports.

However, on 3 November, the nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam began travelling towards Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.