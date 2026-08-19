Tamil Nadu: Annual coverage under CM Health Insurance hiked to Rs 25 lakh

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a sweeping expansion of the state’s healthcare initiatives, raising the annual coverage under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) fivefold from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the assembly, Vijay said healthcare must be treated as a fundamental right rather than a privilege, with the government seeking to dismantle financial and geographical barriers to quality medical care.

Under the revamped CMCHIS, beneficiaries will now be entitled to annual health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, compared with the existing ceiling of Rs 5 lakh.

The government also plans to strengthen specialised healthcare infrastructure across the state. A 400-bed multi-speciality hospital of international standards will be built in Perambur, North Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

In another significant step towards inclusive healthcare, transgender people will be eligible for specialised medical and surgical services under the state insurance scheme at seven government medical college hospitals. The facilities will include hospitals in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.