Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously backs primacy for state song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a special resolution ensuring that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” is sung first at functions organised by government departments, educational institutions and other state-run bodies.

Chief minister Vijay moved the resolution, which received support from parties across the political spectrum and was passed by a voice vote.

The DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, VCK, CPI, BJP and Indian Union Muslim League were among those that backed the measure. Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar declared it unanimously adopted after representatives of the parties spoke in its support.

Introducing the resolution, Vijay said Tamil was integral to the identity, culture and emotions of the state’s people. Giving “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” precedence at official events, he said, was essential to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s cultural traditions and rights.

The song is drawn from “Manonmaniam”, a work by Manonmaniam Sundaranar. It has been sung at the beginning of government functions since an order establishing the practice was issued in 1970. It was formally recognised as Tamil Nadu’s state song in 2021.