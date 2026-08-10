Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously backs primacy for state song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’
The resolution requires the state song to be sung first at government, educational and other official functions
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a special resolution ensuring that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” is sung first at functions organised by government departments, educational institutions and other state-run bodies.
Chief minister Vijay moved the resolution, which received support from parties across the political spectrum and was passed by a voice vote.
The DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, VCK, CPI, BJP and Indian Union Muslim League were among those that backed the measure. Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar declared it unanimously adopted after representatives of the parties spoke in its support.
Introducing the resolution, Vijay said Tamil was integral to the identity, culture and emotions of the state’s people. Giving “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” precedence at official events, he said, was essential to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s cultural traditions and rights.
The song is drawn from “Manonmaniam”, a work by Manonmaniam Sundaranar. It has been sung at the beginning of government functions since an order establishing the practice was issued in 1970. It was formally recognised as Tamil Nadu’s state song in 2021.
Vijay also referred to a Union Home Ministry communication concerning state songs issued on 1 July 2026. He appealed to legislators to consider the matter beyond party affiliations and said the status of “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” should not become a subject of political controversy.
Speaking on behalf of the DMK, MLA Govi Chezhian recalled that former chief minister M. Karunanidhi had introduced the practice of singing the song at official functions through a government order.
Chezhian also noted that then chief minister M.K. Stalin had issued an order on 17 December 2021, making its rendition compulsory. Stronger legal protection, he said, would prevent its status from being altered in the future.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced his party’s support for the resolution. He said “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was more than a ceremonial composition and represented the Tamil language, culture and identity.
Palaniswami also maintained that pride in Tamil and patriotism were complementary rather than conflicting ideas.
With every party represented in the House supporting the proposal, the Assembly unanimously reaffirmed the precedence of “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” at government and educational functions across the state.
With IANS inputs