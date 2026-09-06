TN CM promises tech upgrades, reduced workload, better welfare for police
TN CM promises tech upgrades, reduced workload, better welfare for police
Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday extended his greetings to the state police force on Police Day, assuring personnel that his government would prioritise reducing their workload, strengthening technological capabilities and expanding welfare measures for officers and their families.
In his message, Vijay praised police personnel for their service in maintaining peace, preventing crime and upholding the rule of law, while also highlighting their role during emergencies and natural disasters.
“Our government will prioritise reducing the workload of police personnel, enhancing their operational efficiency with modern technological facilities, and ensuring necessary welfare schemes for officers and their families,” he said.
The chief minister lauded the courage and sacrifice of police personnel who, beyond their routine responsibilities, often stand on the front lines during hazardous situations and natural calamities to safeguard the lives, property and rights of citizens.
He said their commitment to public safety and their contribution to maintaining law and order deserved lasting recognition and appreciation.
Vijay also called on people to work closely with the police, urging the public to build a relationship based on trust and harmony.
He said cooperation between citizens and law enforcement would be crucial to creating a peaceful and secure Tamil Nadu.
With PTI inputs