TN CM promises tech upgrades, reduced workload, better welfare for police

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday extended his greetings to the state police force on Police Day, assuring personnel that his government would prioritise reducing their workload, strengthening technological capabilities and expanding welfare measures for officers and their families.

In his message, Vijay praised police personnel for their service in maintaining peace, preventing crime and upholding the rule of law, while also highlighting their role during emergencies and natural disasters.

“Our government will prioritise reducing the workload of police personnel, enhancing their operational efficiency with modern technological facilities, and ensuring necessary welfare schemes for officers and their families,” he said.