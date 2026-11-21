In its 20 November order, the Supreme Court stayed the relevant findings of the Madras High Court’s January judgement and permitted the lamp to be lit once at the pillar, known as the Deepathoon, on 24 November. Only a team authorised by the temple administration may light it. The Madurai district collector will oversee the arrangements, with public access, processions and gatherings barred at the site.

The court left questions of ownership, access and religious rights open for final adjudication. It said the ceremony could not be cited as evidence of an established custom or used as a basis to seek permission in future years.

How the dispute began

The hill is home to the Subramania Swamy temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, and the Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah. The dispute concerns where the festival lamp should be lit. The temple administration has identified the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, partway up the hill, as the customary site. Petitioners sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon near the summit, about 50 metres from the dargah. The hill has been the subject of litigation over ownership and access for more than a century.

Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu called the order “unacceptable” and said it would create confusion. State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed it as a “triumph of justice” and questioned why the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had opposed lighting the lamp at the site.

With agency inputs