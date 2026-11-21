TN consults legal experts on Thirupparankundram lamp order
The Supreme Court has allowed a temple-authorised team to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop pillar in Madurai on 24 November
Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the state would announce its decision after consulting legal experts.
The Supreme Court granted one-time permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, with access restricted to an authorised team and officials.
The interim order leaves questions of religious custom, ownership and access open. The hill is home to a Murugan temple and a Sufi dargah.
The Tamil Nadu government is consulting legal experts on the Supreme Court’s interim order allowing the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at a disputed stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, state Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.
Kumar said the government had received the order late on Friday and would announce its decision once consultations were complete. Asked whether the state would facilitate the ceremony or challenge the order, he said discussions were still under way.
In its 20 November order, the Supreme Court stayed the relevant findings of the Madras High Court’s January judgement and permitted the lamp to be lit once at the pillar, known as the Deepathoon, on 24 November. Only a team authorised by the temple administration may light it. The Madurai district collector will oversee the arrangements, with public access, processions and gatherings barred at the site.
The court left questions of ownership, access and religious rights open for final adjudication. It said the ceremony could not be cited as evidence of an established custom or used as a basis to seek permission in future years.
How the dispute began
The hill is home to the Subramania Swamy temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, and the Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah. The dispute concerns where the festival lamp should be lit. The temple administration has identified the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, partway up the hill, as the customary site. Petitioners sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon near the summit, about 50 metres from the dargah. The hill has been the subject of litigation over ownership and access for more than a century.
Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu called the order “unacceptable” and said it would create confusion. State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed it as a “triumph of justice” and questioned why the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had opposed lighting the lamp at the site.
With agency inputs