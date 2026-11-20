The Supreme Court dismissed two applications seeking the release of 11 TMC of Cauvery water and said it would also dismiss a third seeking to place additional documents on record

Tamil Nadu said it was owed a proportionate share of the river’s flows in a year of poor rainfall and warned that farmers could lose more crops

Karnataka said it needed to conserve water for households and defended the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision to set a release of 3,000 cusecs at Billigundulu for 15 days from 9 October

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two applications by Tamil Nadu seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu said the shortfall had accumulated by 7 October and asked the court to order Karnataka to make it up at Billigundulu, a water-monitoring station on the border between the two states.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said it would also dismiss a third application from Tamil Nadu seeking to place additional documents on record. The court had reserved its decision on the two water-release applications on 12 October.

Tamil Nadu warns of crop losses

Tamil Nadu argued that it was entitled to a proportionate share of available river flows during a year of poor rainfall, together with water it said was already owed. It told the court that an early kharif crop had been lost and sought interim relief to prevent further losses.