Supreme Court rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea for 11 TMC of Cauvery water
Tamil Nadu seeks urgent water release to protect crops, while Karnataka cites drought and drinking water needs
The Supreme Court dismissed two applications seeking the release of 11 TMC of Cauvery water and said it would also dismiss a third seeking to place additional documents on record
Tamil Nadu said it was owed a proportionate share of the river’s flows in a year of poor rainfall and warned that farmers could lose more crops
Karnataka said it needed to conserve water for households and defended the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision to set a release of 3,000 cusecs at Billigundulu for 15 days from 9 October
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two applications by Tamil Nadu seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu said the shortfall had accumulated by 7 October and asked the court to order Karnataka to make it up at Billigundulu, a water-monitoring station on the border between the two states.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said it would also dismiss a third application from Tamil Nadu seeking to place additional documents on record. The court had reserved its decision on the two water-release applications on 12 October.
Tamil Nadu warns of crop losses
Tamil Nadu argued that it was entitled to a proportionate share of available river flows during a year of poor rainfall, together with water it said was already owed. It told the court that an early kharif crop had been lost and sought interim relief to prevent further losses.
In its application, the state said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had assessed on 24 September that 52.935 TMC should have reached Billigundulu after accounting for the deficit in flows. Tamil Nadu said the committee reduced the required flow from 6,000 to 4,000 cubic feet per second, or cusecs, without directing Karnataka to clear the backlog.
It also said Karnataka fell short of the 4,000-cusec requirement between 24 September and 7 October, leaving a further deficit of 0.94 TMC for that period.
Tamil Nadu argued that the subsequent reduction to 3,000 cusecs from 9 October was inadequate. It also said the Cauvery Water Management Authority had yet to devise a formula for sharing water in years of scarcity.
Karnataka cites drought and drinking water needs
Karnataka told the court that rainfall had fallen short and several areas had been declared drought-affected. Its counsel said the state needed to conserve water for households and argued that the northeast monsoon would replenish Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs without providing similar relief to Karnataka.
Karnataka defended the authority’s decision at its 8 October meeting to require a flow of 3,000 cusecs at Billigundulu for 15 days from 9 October. Tamil Nadu first approached the Supreme Court on 3 August seeking an immediate release. The court sought Karnataka’s response on 24 September.
With PTI inputs