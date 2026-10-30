Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 5-year age relaxation for government jobs

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay announces a five-year age relaxation for government recruitment.

Upper age limits for general category candidates in Group I, Group II and Group IIA services rise by five years.

Existing concessions for reserved and differently abled candidates remain applicable alongside the new relaxation.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday, 30 October announced a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for government jobs, offering relief to thousands of aspirants who have been unable to apply for posts due to age restrictions.

The relaxation will remain in force for five years, the state government said in an official release.

The decision was taken in response to representations from government job aspirants appearing for competitive examinations, the release said. 'The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations,' it added.

The revised age limits will apply to recruitment categories, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's Group I, Group II and Group IIA services. The government has cited these examinations as examples of how the relaxation will operate alongside existing concessions.

For Group I services, the upper age limit for general category candidates will increase from 32 to 37 years, while that for candidates belonging to reserved categories will rise from 37 to 42 years.

For differently abled candidates, the upper age limit in the general category will increase from 42 to 47 years. For differently abled candidates belonging to reserved categories, it will rise from 47 to 52 years, the release said.