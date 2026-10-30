Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 5-year age relaxation for government jobs
Move offers relief to aspirants facing age limits in competitive examinations
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay announces a five-year age relaxation for government recruitment.
Upper age limits for general category candidates in Group I, Group II and Group IIA services rise by five years.
Existing concessions for reserved and differently abled candidates remain applicable alongside the new relaxation.
Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday, 30 October announced a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for government jobs, offering relief to thousands of aspirants who have been unable to apply for posts due to age restrictions.
The relaxation will remain in force for five years, the state government said in an official release.
The decision was taken in response to representations from government job aspirants appearing for competitive examinations, the release said. 'The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations,' it added.
The revised age limits will apply to recruitment categories, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's Group I, Group II and Group IIA services. The government has cited these examinations as examples of how the relaxation will operate alongside existing concessions.
For Group I services, the upper age limit for general category candidates will increase from 32 to 37 years, while that for candidates belonging to reserved categories will rise from 37 to 42 years.
For differently abled candidates, the upper age limit in the general category will increase from 42 to 47 years. For differently abled candidates belonging to reserved categories, it will rise from 47 to 52 years, the release said.
In the case of Group II and Group IIA services, the upper age limit for general category candidates will increase from 30 to 35 years. Reserved category candidates, who are currently not subject to an upper age limit for these services, will continue to enjoy the existing concession.
For differently abled candidates in the general category, the upper age limit will rise from 40 to 45 years.
The release clarified that the five-year relaxation would be applied over and above the existing age limits and category-specific concessions. The same principle would apply to other recruitment categories covered by the order.
The decision is expected to benefit aspirants who have exhausted their opportunities to appear for competitive examinations due to age restrictions, particularly those who have been preparing for government jobs over several years.
The move also comes against the backdrop of earlier measures by the Tamil Nadu government to address concerns among unemployed youth over access to government employment.
In 2006, the state government had granted a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for entry into government service following a period during which direct recruitment had been restricted. The earlier measure was intended to help unemployed youth affected by the recruitment ban apply for government jobs.
The latest announcement by the Vijay government is a fresh concession, aimed at providing another window for aspirants who may otherwise have become ineligible due to age restrictions.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examinations for various state government posts, including Group I services, which cover senior administrative positions, and Group II and Group IIA services, which include a range of executive and non-executive posts.
With PTI inputs