TN govt moves Supreme Court, seeks release of natural disaster relief fund

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court by filing a lawsuit alleging that its funds for natural disasters are withheld by the Centre.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government has invoked Article 131 of the Constitution for filing an original suit against the Centre in the top court.

The Supreme Court has exclusive and original jurisdiction over legal issues between states or between states or states and the Union government or their instrumentalities.

The state government urged the top court to direct the Centre to provide over Rs 37,000 crore in aid for damages caused by recent floods and cyclone Michaung.