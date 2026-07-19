TN orders environmental audit of 28 urban water, sewerage projects

In a major push to strengthen urban infrastructure and safeguard public health, the Tamil Nadu government has set in motion an independent environmental and social audit of 28 key water supply and underground sewerage projects across 21 urban local bodies, while also commissioning an in-depth study into manual scavenging and hazardous sewer-cleaning practices.

The exercise is part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Programme (TNCRUDP), a six-year World Bank-assisted initiative aimed at building climate-resilient cities, improving water security and modernising urban governance between 2024 and 2030.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL), the agency implementing the programme, has invited bids to appoint an independent consultant to assess whether local bodies and project agencies have adhered to the environmental and social safeguards laid down under the initiative during 2024-25.

The sweeping audit will cover a range of urban infrastructure projects, including underground sewerage schemes, sewage treatment plants and water supply improvement programmes. The review will examine projects in cities such as Salem, Thoothukudi, Karaikudi, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tiruchy, Vellore, Erode and Nagercoil, among others.