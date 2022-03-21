Tamil Nadu passes resolution against K'taka's decision to build dam at Mekedatu

Tamil Nadu on Monday condemned the Karnataka government's decision to build a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu disrespecting the apex court and also without the consent of concerned parties.



The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan condemning the Karnataka government by voice vote on the issue of Mekedatu dam.



The Assembly also urged the central government not to give any technology, environmental or any other clearance for the project.