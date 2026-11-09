Tamil Nadu: Special sub-inspector beaten to death during Diwali; 4 arrested

Special sub-inspector Senthil Kumar died after an assault following a dispute during Diwali celebrations in Theni

Police arrested four people and are examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify others involved

Additional personnel were deployed in Samadharmapuram overnight to prevent further disturbances

A special sub-inspector died after being beaten by a group of youths following an argument during Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district late on Sunday night, according to preliminary police information. Four people have been arrested.

The officer, identified as Senthil Kumar, suffered critical injuries in the attack at Samadharmapuram. He was taken to hospital but died before reaching the facility.

Preliminary accounts indicated that a group of youths had blocked a public road while bursting firecrackers and recording social media reels. An altercation broke out between Kumar and members of the group, who reportedly assaulted him.