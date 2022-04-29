Tamil Nadu police to conduct detailed probe into 'custodial' death

He was later removed to Tiruvannamalai sub-jail. When Thangamani complained of breathlessness, he was admitted to Government general hospital, Tiruvannamalai, where he breathed his last.



Thangamani's wife complained that he was beaten and tortured by the police and that they were from Kuravar (Scheduled Tribe) community.



She accused the local Sub-inspector of demanding bribe from them to remove Thangamani's name from the FIR.



The family of the deceased petitioned the Tiruvannamalai district collector and picketed the highway demanding investigation and action against police officers who had "tortured" Thangamani to death.