Tamil Nadu Police to develop app to prevent cybercrimes, find missing vehicles, track history-sheeters

Police said that it is also developing a Cyber Security Interface to prevent cyber fraud. The cyber app will upload the social media profile, bank account details, e-mail address, and phone numbers of the cybercriminal which would help the public from falling into the trap of the cybercriminal groups and phishers.



The department is also developing another app, 'Paranthu' meaning Eagle to swoop on history-sheeters and upload the full details of those who have been regularly involved in criminal activities.