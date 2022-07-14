Tamil Nadu to frame new rules for manual scavengers

With manual scavenging still prevalent in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state will be formulating a new law against manual scavenging in the state. According to reports, 43 people lost their lives (as per records of the state government in 2021) while engaging in manual scavenging, however, the Safai Karmachari Andolan, an NGO working among the manual scavengers, has put the figure at 55.



The rules are to be framed soon under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The state government has also recently notified the re-constitution of district-level and sub-division level committees under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.