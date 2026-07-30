Tamil Nadu to introduce single-window clearance for hospitals to fast-track approvals

The Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a single-window clearance system for hospitals; a move aimed at simplifying approvals for new healthcare projects and significantly reducing delays that have long hindered investment in the sector.

According to official sources, a Government Order (GO) formalising the new mechanism is expected to be issued after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay reviews the proposal with the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

The new system is expected to cut the approval timeline for hospital projects from several years to just a few months by replacing the existing process, which requires clearances from multiple departments.

Once implemented, Tamil Nadu will join states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat that already operate single-window mechanisms for healthcare infrastructure projects.

Officials said the reform is part of a broader effort to improve the ease of doing business, attract private investment and make regulatory procedures more efficient and transparent. The initiative is also expected to reinforce the state's position as a leading destination for healthcare services and medical infrastructure.