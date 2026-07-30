Tamil Nadu to introduce single-window clearance for hospitals to fast-track approvals
Government plans to replace the multi-department approval process with a streamlined system aimed at reducing delays, boosting healthcare investment and improving transparency
The Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a single-window clearance system for hospitals; a move aimed at simplifying approvals for new healthcare projects and significantly reducing delays that have long hindered investment in the sector.
According to official sources, a Government Order (GO) formalising the new mechanism is expected to be issued after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay reviews the proposal with the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.
The new system is expected to cut the approval timeline for hospital projects from several years to just a few months by replacing the existing process, which requires clearances from multiple departments.
Once implemented, Tamil Nadu will join states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat that already operate single-window mechanisms for healthcare infrastructure projects.
Officials said the reform is part of a broader effort to improve the ease of doing business, attract private investment and make regulatory procedures more efficient and transparent. The initiative is also expected to reinforce the state's position as a leading destination for healthcare services and medical infrastructure.
Industry representatives have long argued that the existing approval process is slow and cumbersome, particularly after project designs are submitted, with applications often passing through several departments before receiving clearance.
Stakeholders have also alleged that prolonged delays created opportunities for irregularities, with some approvals reportedly involving unofficial demands running into ₹40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
The proposed framework is expected to introduce a transparent and standardised fee structure to improve accountability and reduce discretionary practices.
According to industry representatives, approvals for at least seven or eight doctor-promoted hospital projects are currently pending in the state, while comparable developments elsewhere in the country have moved ahead more quickly.
The healthcare industry has been seeking a single-window approval mechanism for more than a decade, arguing that it would encourage investment and accelerate the expansion of medical infrastructure.
Officials said the Government Order is expected to be issued following the Chief Minister's review, paving the way for a faster, more transparent and investor-friendly approval process for hospital projects across Tamil Nadu.
With IANS inputs