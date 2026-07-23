Vijay’s big finale: ‘Jana Nayagan’ lights up screens in Tamil Nadu

Frenzied fans and passionate TVK workers thronged cinemas across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 23 July, morning, brimming with excitement to catch the highly anticipated first day, first show of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan.

The theatrical release and the celebrations surrounding it reflected a fanbase going through a duality of emotion. While energetic fans danced and sang outside theatres happy that the film was finally being screened after a prolonged delay, they were also visibly heartbroken as this film marks actor Vijay's final cinematic outing.

A dazzling display of fireworks, pulsating music, and sophisticated drone light shows illuminated the skies, while the cutting of massive, multi-tiered cakes marked the screening of the film in several prominent movie theatres.

In Mayiladuthurai, devoted fans performed traditional milk abhishekams on towering cut-outs of the Chief Minister, an enduring cinematic ritual of the state.

One particularly striking hoarding in Chernnai hailed Vijay as "the one and only power centre" of Tamil Nadu.

In the morning, many of his supporters visited popular temples to offer special prayers for the grand success of the movie.

The enthusiasm birthed unique spectacles. A specially designed, chariot-like vehicle near Chennai, another fan meticulously painting his luxury car with larger-than-life images of Vijay, fans sporting custom 'Thangamey Thalapathy' T-shirts, and more.

The emotional gravity of the day did not leave state leaders and dignitaries untouched.

In Coimbatore, V. Sampath Kumar, a minister in Vijay's cabinet, joined fans to watch the movie, sharing his personal reflections on the historic day. "This is a very emotional moment for us. My primary identity has always been that of a fan. For 30 years, I was a fan first... seeing his final film brings a heavy heart. We are bearing this pain because we realise that the state and our people need him as the Chief Minister," he said.

In Chennai, another minister Arun Raj, who watched a first day first show screening with fans highlighted Vijay’s renowned work ethic and the seamless transition of his dedication from the film sets to the political arena.

"He worked in cinema with absolute dedication, sincerity, and discipline for over 30 years. Because he knew he could not do two jobs at the same time, he left cinema completely and entered politics," the Minister said.

For the fans, the transition of their idol from "Thalapathy" to Chief Minister necessitated a newfound civic maturity.

One fan in Madurai said, "Previously, if the police told us to stop our celebrations, we would argue fiercely. But today, we listened to them. He sits as a Chief Minister now, and we must not bring any disrepute to his name."

Meanwhile, the CM, alongside select government officials, watched a special private screening of the movie in Chennai on Wednesday evening, marking the quiet, personal end to a legendary cinematic journey.

(With agency inputs)