TN tourist dies after being swept away in Palakkad waterfall; another rescued

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died while another was rescued after the two were swept away by strong currents at the Palakuzhy waterfall in Kerala's Palakkad district on Sunday, 2 August, despite restrictions on visitors to the area following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Bhanupriya, a resident of Coimbatore. Another tourist, Bharat, sustained minor injuries and was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

According to officials at the Vadakkencherry fire station, they received an alert in the afternoon that a young man and a woman had been swept away by strong currents at the waterfall in Kizhakkenchery.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and launched an operation. Bharat, who had fallen onto rocks, was pulled to safety using ropes and shifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.