TN: Vaigai dam level rises, easing drinking water concerns in five districts
Vaigai Dam’s water level has risen to 34 feet, recovering from last month’s critical low
A wave of relief has swept across southern Tamil Nadu as the Vaigai Dam, a lifeline for millions in the region, witnesses a welcome rise in its water levels after weeks of anxiety over a looming shortage. The steady recovery in storage has brought renewed hope to five districts that rely on the reservoir for their drinking water and agricultural needs.
Standing tall near Andipatti in Theni district, the 71-foot-high Vaigai Dam serves as a crucial water source for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. But an underwhelming southwest monsoon since June had cast a shadow over the region, with dwindling inflows raising concerns about the availability of water in the months ahead.
The situation had grown particularly worrying last month when the reservoir’s level plunged to just 20 feet, fuelling fears of a severe drinking water crisis and uncertainty over the prospects of the upcoming farming season. For communities dependent on the dam, the falling waters signalled a difficult period ahead.
The tide began to turn after moderate rainfall in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar Dam improved inflows into the system. Following the rise in water availability, authorities released 300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the Vaigai Dam, slowly restoring its depleted reserves despite the continuing weakness of the southwest monsoon.
According to the latest data, the Vaigai Dam’s water level has climbed to 34 feet, marking a significant improvement from the critical lows recorded last month. Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the current storage position is enough to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to all five dependent districts for the next two months, easing immediate concerns of scarcity.
However, officials cautioned that the reservoir is still below the level required for regular irrigation releases. Traditionally, water from the Vaigai Dam is released in June for the first irrigation cycle in parts of Madurai and Dindigul districts. This year, such releases remain uncertain unless the reservoir receives further inflows.
The authorities said the decision to open the dam for farming would depend on rainfall patterns in the coming weeks. A spell of widespread showers across the catchment areas could significantly boost storage and pave the way for irrigation support.
For now, the priority remains clear: protecting drinking water supplies for the millions who depend on the Vaigai Dam. As dark monsoon clouds gather hope on the horizon, the reservoir’s gradual revival has offered southern Tamil Nadu a much-needed respite.
With IANS inputs