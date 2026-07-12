TN: Vaigai dam level rises, easing drinking water concerns in five districts

The tide began to turn after moderate rainfall in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar Dam improved inflows into the system. Following the rise in water availability, authorities released 300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the Vaigai Dam, slowly restoring its depleted reserves despite the continuing weakness of the southwest monsoon.

According to the latest data, the Vaigai Dam’s water level has climbed to 34 feet, marking a significant improvement from the critical lows recorded last month. Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the current storage position is enough to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to all five dependent districts for the next two months, easing immediate concerns of scarcity.

However, officials cautioned that the reservoir is still below the level required for regular irrigation releases. Traditionally, water from the Vaigai Dam is released in June for the first irrigation cycle in parts of Madurai and Dindigul districts. This year, such releases remain uncertain unless the reservoir receives further inflows.

The authorities said the decision to open the dam for farming would depend on rainfall patterns in the coming weeks. A spell of widespread showers across the catchment areas could significantly boost storage and pave the way for irrigation support.

For now, the priority remains clear: protecting drinking water supplies for the millions who depend on the Vaigai Dam. As dark monsoon clouds gather hope on the horizon, the reservoir’s gradual revival has offered southern Tamil Nadu a much-needed respite.

With IANS inputs