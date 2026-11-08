TN: Water shortage hits PAP tail-end farmers in Tiruppur; illegal diversion suspected

The issue came to the fore following the release of water from Thirumoorthy Dam on Thursday for the second irrigation zone under the project. Farmers said the water took nearly 70 hours to reach the tail-end regions, where the supply remained inadequate. Normally, water reaches these areas within 24 hours of its release, they claimed.

The farmers also flagged a significant shortfall in the quantity of water supplied to the Vellakovil branch canal. According to agricultural representatives, authorities had assured an allocation of 141 cubic feet per second (cusecs) for the second-zone irrigation schedule, against the earlier allocation of 131 cusecs. However, the actual inflow recorded on Saturday was only 122 cusecs.

Seeking an explanation for the shortfall, farmers accused the joint monitoring committee of failing to prevent unauthorised water extraction through underground pipelines, illegal canal connections and borewells. They demanded strict action against those responsible and continuous monitoring of the distribution network.

Following the complaints, Water Resources Department officials inspected the head of the Vellakovil branch canal at Illiyampudur on Saturday to assess the water flow and examine possible irregularities.

Farmers from the affected areas gathered at the site and questioned officials over the inadequate supply. The issue also led to discussions involving revenue officials, Water Resources Department personnel and Kangeyam police.

Officials acknowledged the complaints and said corrective measures were being taken. They also maintained that the joint monitoring committee had stepped up surveillance under the district administration's directions to prevent water theft.

Farmers, however, maintained that stronger enforcement and regular inspections were necessary to ensure that the water released under the PAP reached the intended agricultural areas without unauthorised diversion.

With IANS inputs