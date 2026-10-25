Maharashtra drought: NCP (SP) wants halt to construction water supply, more aid for farmers
Sharad Pawar-led party seeks priority for drinking water and agriculture as Maharashtra declares drought in 305 talukas
NCP (SP) seeks a halt to water supply for construction projects amid drought in Maharashtra.
Party demands that farmer aid be raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 before Diwali.
It also accuses the BJP of pressuring traders to oppose the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to halt water supply to construction projects and increase financial assistance to drought-hit farmers to Rs 25,000 before Diwali.
The party also alleged that the BJP would be responsible for any business losses traders in Delhi incur due to the INDIA bloc’s proposed rally on 1 November against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting of the party’s core committee at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to review the drought situation and discuss further relief measures. The state government has declared drought in 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, accounting for about 85% of the total.
Party leaders Jitendra Awhad and Shashikant Shinde alleged that established water-allocation rules were being ignored and decisions on releasing dam water were being influenced by political pressure.
Awhad demanded an immediate halt to water supply for construction projects, particularly in Mumbai and Thane, arguing that drinking water needs and farmers’ requirements must take precedence over commercial interests.
He questioned whether builders would suffer significant losses if their water supply were stopped for six months or a year, saying ordinary people should not be deprived of water for household needs to protect builders’ profits.
Shinde alleged that water-distribution committees were being sidelined and called for water to be allocated according to established rules. He warned that the government would be held responsible for water wastage and stressed the need for planning to meet drinking water and agricultural requirements.
Describing the state government’s announced relief of Rs 5,000 per farmer as inadequate, Shinde demanded that the amount be raised to at least Rs 25,000 and distributed before Diwali. He also called for cattle camps to provide fodder and care for livestock.
Shinde raised concerns about microfinance companies and other lenders allegedly harassing farmers over small loans despite state advisories against forced recovery during the drought. He urged the government to take strict action against such lenders.
Shinde raised concerns about microfinance companies and other lenders allegedly harassing farmers over small loans despite state advisories against forced recovery during the drought. He urged the government to take strict action against such lenders.
NCP (SP targets BJP over Delhi rally
Separately, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto criticised the BJP over the Chamber of Trade and Industry’s (CTI) request to postpone the INDIA bloc’s rally scheduled for 1 November at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
The CTI has warned that the rally could disrupt wholesale and retail trade worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak Diwali shopping season. In a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said markets around Ramlila Maidan could be affected ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.
Crasto said the CTI should instead ask the BJP-led central government to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and restore the names of eligible voters deleted from electoral rolls.
Claiming that 13 crore names had been deleted from voter lists across the country, Crasto accused the BJP of depriving people of their voting rights and freedom of expression. These were allegations made by the party and were not independently established in the statement.
On speculation about a merger between the two NCP factions, Shinde said no decision had been taken.
Asked about a delegation from the ruling NCP meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand the finance portfolio, Awhad said the opposition party’s role was to highlight problems faced by the public.