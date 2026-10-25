Maharashtra drought: NCP (SP) wants halt to construction water supply, more aid for farmers

NCP (SP) seeks a halt to water supply for construction projects amid drought in Maharashtra.

Party demands that farmer aid be raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 before Diwali.

It also accuses the BJP of pressuring traders to oppose the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to halt water supply to construction projects and increase financial assistance to drought-hit farmers to Rs 25,000 before Diwali.

The party also alleged that the BJP would be responsible for any business losses traders in Delhi incur due to the INDIA bloc’s proposed rally on 1 November against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting of the party’s core committee at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to review the drought situation and discuss further relief measures. The state government has declared drought in 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, accounting for about 85% of the total.

Party leaders Jitendra Awhad and Shashikant Shinde alleged that established water-allocation rules were being ignored and decisions on releasing dam water were being influenced by political pressure.

Awhad demanded an immediate halt to water supply for construction projects, particularly in Mumbai and Thane, arguing that drinking water needs and farmers’ requirements must take precedence over commercial interests.

He questioned whether builders would suffer significant losses if their water supply were stopped for six months or a year, saying ordinary people should not be deprived of water for household needs to protect builders’ profits.

Shinde alleged that water-distribution committees were being sidelined and called for water to be allocated according to established rules. He warned that the government would be held responsible for water wastage and stressed the need for planning to meet drinking water and agricultural requirements.

Describing the state government’s announced relief of Rs 5,000 per farmer as inadequate, Shinde demanded that the amount be raised to at least Rs 25,000 and distributed before Diwali. He also called for cattle camps to provide fodder and care for livestock.

Shinde raised concerns about microfinance companies and other lenders allegedly harassing farmers over small loans despite state advisories against forced recovery during the drought. He urged the government to take strict action against such lenders.