Tanzanian president Hassan begins 4-day India visit

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday, 8 October began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.

The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.

On Monday, 9 October Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X after Hassan's arrival.