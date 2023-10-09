Tanzanian president Hassan begins 4-day India visit
Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan's historic India visit aims to boost ties, with a focus on economics and bilateral dialogue
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday, 8 October began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.
The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.
On Monday, 9 October Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X after Hassan's arrival.
The Tanzanian president will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on 10 October.
Hassan will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.
Published: 09 Oct 2023, 8:36 AM