Targeted killings: Protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees reiterate demand for relocation outside valley

"One more Kashmiri Pandit sacrificed his life for the nation, despite repeated assurances by the government that it has worked out a plan for the security of the community. We acknowledge the efforts of the administration in providing security to them but there is a need to restore our shaken confidence and trust," he said.



Saproo appealed to LG Manoj Sinha not to force them to resume their jobs in the valley after Sharma's killing and to accept their demand for relocation elsewhere.



"We can perform our duties only when we are alive. The government can utilise our services in Jammu as well," a woman protester said, adding that they do not feel safe in the valley.



Meanwhile, activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal separately staged protests against targeted killings and demanded adequate security arrangements for the safety of the minority community members in Kashmir.