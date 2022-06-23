Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, probe on

"We will share a detailed response thereafter. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users," it added.



Tata Nexon EV is the highest selling electric car in India and at least 2,500-3,000 cars are being sold every month in the country.



The company has so far sold over 30,000 Nexon EVs.



According to the video, the owner of the car charged his Nexon EV with a normal slow charger installed at his office.



After driving about 5 km towards his house, he heard some weird sounds from the car and saw flashes of warnings on the dashboard which alerted him to stop the vehicle and get out of the car, media reports said.