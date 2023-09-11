TDP protests across Andhra as shutdown begins

The day-long shutdown called by opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to protest arrest of its supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam began in the state on Monday morning.

The TDP leaders and workers came out on streets at different places, condemning the arrest of Naidu.

For a third day in a row, police placed several top leaders of the party under house arrest to foil the protest.

Police also clamped prohibitory orders banning rallies, processions and meetings across the state after a court in Vijayawada sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days.

Defying Section 144 of CrPC, the TDP cadres took to streets Monday morning to lodge their protest. In Kuppam town of Chittoor district, the TDP workers staged a road blockade by burning tyres and placing boulders on the highway. Police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the police station.