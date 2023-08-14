TDP will complete Amaravati as state capital in 3 years: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised that if voted to power, the party will complete development of state capital at Amaravati within three years.

In an interaction with the farmers from the Amaravati capital region at Tadikonda in Guntur district during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh said that Amaravati will remain as the people’s capital.

The young leader also assured people that the coming TDP government will show what is decentralisation of development within the same period of the three years.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government stopped the development of Amaravati as the only capital and announced that it will develop three capitals (Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati) to ensure decentralisation.