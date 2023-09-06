Teachers hold dharna demanding appointment of AMU vice chancellor

Teachers demanding the appointment of a vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University held a dharna at the teaching staff club following a call by the teachers' association of the university, and observed "save AMU day" on Wednesday.

AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) secretary Obaid Ahmad Siddique told media that teachers are deeply concerned regarding the state of the university given the absence of a regular vice chancellor for over four months now.

Earlier, Tariq Mansoor had resigned as vice-chancellor after he was nominated to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council in April.

Siddiqui said a "dysfunctional state of affairs on campus is also leading to a deterioration in the law and order situation" and added that if the process of appointing a regular vice-chancellor is not started urgently, teachers will have no option but to "intensify their stir". Pro vice-chancellor Mohammad Gulrez has been officiating as VC since Mansoor's resignation.