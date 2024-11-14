Rajasthan: Police fire teargas at mob, by-poll candidate Meena arrested for slapping SDM

Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested following high drama and violence on 14 November, Thursday, a day after he slapped an SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) during polling in Rajasthan's Tonk district and set in motion protests from both his supporters and Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officials.

The tension created on Wednesday afternoon — when the Congress rebel contesting as an Independent in the by-polls caught Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary by the collar and slapped him in full view of camera crew — continued through the night and well into Thursday.

Work across government offices in the state was hit in the morning with officials of the RAS Association and allied services going on a pen-down strike demanding that Meena be arrested. They said they would continue protesting until a meeting with chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Ranged against them were Meena's alleged supporters. About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were torched in the violence that erupted outside a polling booth in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly segment when the police tried to prevent Meena and his supporters from sitting on a dharna.

About 60 people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday following the violence that also saw crowds pelting stones at police personnel.

As Thursday morning progressed, the tension spiralled. “I will not surrender,” a defiant Meena told jostling camera crew in Samravta, about 100 km from state capital Jaipur, after he was taken into custody.